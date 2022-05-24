Here are some of the exhibits and events taking place right now at The Leonardo

The Leonardo is a museum in downtown Salt Lake City named for Leonardo da Vinci who was known as a genius of the Renaissance.

Krista Numbers joined us to talk about some of the events and exhibits taking place right now. She says there is truly something offered at the Museum for every age and stage, for families, date nights, or to come on your own.

She says one of the most popular exhibits is Art Through Experience. This is a series of immersive, digital art that highlights many famous artists like Van Gogh, Monet, Kandinsky and many more.

There are also some exciting summer camps happening over the next few months that focus on all things creative, science and great hands-on-learning.

Mind Riot is a free event happening June 9-11 for high school students. It's an amazing opportunity for teens to learn about being entrepreneurs and solving real world issues. This year's theme is Clean Air.

You can learn more by going to the leonardo.org.

