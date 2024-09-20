Here are some of the "must-have" products for new parents

The Baby Cubby is a small-owned business with a location in American Fork and Sandy.

With Utah having some of the highest fertility rates in the country, Baby Cubby says they can help give relief to brand new parents.

They pride themselves in doing research on every product they sell, and they test them out and see how much parents like them and use them.

If you are going to use a pacifier, they have several brands to choose from, including some that come in a package with different sizes and styles.

The Baby Cubby says they sell swaddle blankets which are perfect to bundle up babies.

They also have wash cloths, which parents know you can't have too many of.

They also have organic wipes and rubs if little ones get sick.

They also have cute baby clothes for all ages.

Since this is Child Passenger Safety Week, you can get a $50 gift card when you buy a car seat from The Baby Cubby this week.

You can learn more at thebabycubby.com.

