Here are some of the stars who made movies for the Sundance Film Festival

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the World War II drama "Masters of the Air." During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters. Along with Austin Butler the series stars Nate Mann and Anthony Boyle. Tony says, "Masters of the Air is a superb and engaging series focusing on the brotherhood of soldiers and honoring that generation of men and women who served in World War II." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

As the 40th year of the Sundance Film Festival comes to a close Tony shares a few moments from the red carpet and beyond.

He talked with Kristen Stewart about her movie "Love Me", David Allen Grier about his movie "The American Society of Magical Negros" and Jennifer Grey about her movie "A Real Pain".

Tony also talked with a chef to the stars, Melissa King, who created the menu and hosted the Chase Sapphire Gala.

Tony says, "The Sundance film festival continues to be a terrific springboard for young filmmakers to present their films to audiences as well as mix and mingle with industry professionals."

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.


