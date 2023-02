Jim Santangelo, with the Wine Academy of Utah, put together a short list of his favorite Valentine's Day drinks to share with your sweetie.

1. House Wine Sparkling Rosé, Washington State

2. Côté Mas Rosé, Aurore Pays d'Oc, France

3. Art and Science 'Metamorphosis' co-ferment, Willamette, Oregon

4. Broc Cellars 'Love Red' blend, North Coast, California

5. Grahams Six Grapes Port, Portugal

You can get more information at wineacademyofutah.com.