Here are some realistic ways to work some part-time, plant-based nutrition into your meal routine

There are all sorts of hype and chatter about plant-based eating. While people may interpret plant-based differently anywhere from flexitarian to vegetarian to vegan, Nutritionist Trish Brimhall joined us with some realistic and balanced ways to work in some part-time, plant-based nutrition into your meal routine.

Trish says, "You may have seen more and more meatless yet meat-like products in the grocery store recently I love how brands like Pure Farmland make that easy. Pure Farmland offers delicious plant-based products that are non-GMO and made with complete soy protein and are all gluten and dairy free. Plus, Pure Farmland has a Pure Growth Project grant program to support local neighborhood farms and gardens with the goal of increasing the availability of fresh fruits and veggies in communities everywhere."

This initiative of Pure Farmland is providing $125,000 in grants to help 55 organizations across the country and right here in Park City, the Summit Community Gardens received $10,000 to continue their community project.

Trish prepared a meatball caprese salad uses Pure Farmland plant-based meatballs to elevate this perennial favorite to main-dish status.

Other ways that you can incorporate meatless or plant-based meals is to focus more on beans and legumes as the protein part of a meal. A main-dish salad can easily satisfy without animal protein if you incorporate beans, legumes, nuts, or seeds.

Some health benefits of eating more plants and less meat include improvements in cardiovascular health, lower risk of type 2 diabetes and improved weight management.

And while a vegetarian diet is not ideal for everyone, Trish says going meatless a few days per week is a great way to help you move a little closer to eating more veggies, legumes, fruits, and other plant foods – keeping in mind that smaller, more moderate changes will last longer and provide more health benefits than jumping into yet another food fad.

You can find more information at nutritiousintent.com.