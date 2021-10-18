Here are some recipes to help busy parents lighten up weekday meals

With so many parents busy at this time of year, it's easy just to grab fast food every night for dinner.

But Lifestyle Expert & Mom Ereka Vetrini says you can also squeeze in healthy recipes for your family.

She's partnered with Jennie-O to share three quick and easy healthy recipes:

Turkey Tuscan Bean Soup

Meatloaf Make-Over

Stuffed Peppers

Jennie-O is the perfect solution to a busy work and school week. Known for high-quality products and cooking solutions, Jennie-O makes every meal - from breakfast and dinner to holiday entertaining - flavorful and easy.

They believe food can be both tasty and good for you. They offer hundreds of delicious, fun, easy recipes that inspire people to live well, whatever their lifestyle.

Ereka says this is very useful during the mad rush of the work and school week.

Jennie-O has a myriad of resources for consumers to make sure they're getting the most of their Jennie-O products including how-to videos, recommended cooking temperatures, holiday turkey planning tools and more.

You can find all of that at jennieo.com.

