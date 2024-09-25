Here are some recipes to satisfy those fall comfort food cravings

Fall is here, and that means you may be craving comfort food.

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, joined us from her home in wine country, with some recipes to satisfy those cravings.

Pear, Pecan and Goat Cheese Salad

4 cups arugula or any mix greens

¼ cup pecans, roasted and chopped

4 Bartlett pears

3 ounces crumbled goat cheese

Dressing:

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tsp sugar

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Put arugula or mixed greens into a large bowl.

Slice pears lengthwise removing the seeds in the cavity.

Dice pears into bite sized pieces.

In a mason jar, combine dressing ingredients and shake well.

Pour some of the dressing over the salad and mix well.

Add pears, chopped pecans and toss.

Top with the goat cheese and serve.

Pesto Shrimp and Scallop Linguine with Roasted Bell Peppers

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lb. large frozen scallops defrosted

¼ tsp each salt and pepper

1 ½ lbs. Shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup roasted bell peppers, sliced

1 lb linguine pasta

¾ cup pesto

Garnish with fresh Parmesan cheese

On high heat, bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Drain well.

Heat a large skillet with 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil over high heat.

Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel and salt and pepper on both sides.

Sear the scallops until browned. This will take 8-10 minutes.

Turn the scallops and sear the other side.

When they are done, transfer to a plate and cover with foil.

Wipe the pan and add the other tbsp of extra virgin olive oil.

Saute the peeled and deveined shrimp on medium heat for 3 minutes per side.

Transfer to the plate with the scallops and cover with foil..

Place cooked pasta into a large bowl.

Add ¾ cup pesto and toss to combine.

Add slices of roasted red bell peppers, scallops and shrimp and toss to combine.

Serve hot and garnish with parmesan cheese.

Leslie suggests pairing these fall recipes with Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay.

You can find more recipes by following Leslie on Instagram @thevineyardmomliving