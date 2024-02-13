Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Here are some shows to watch if you're staying in for Valentine's Day

New in Home Entertainment
Here are some movies to watch if you're staying in for Valentine's Day.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 15:52:26-05

If you're looking for a Valentine's Day movie, Film Critic Tony Toscano suggests 2019's "Isn't It Romantic" starring Rebel Wilson. In the film, a young woman who is disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. Tony says, "The movie makes fun of rom coms and offers up some good laughs." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters and streaming online is the psychological sci-fi thriller “Roswell Delirium.” A young girl receives an intergalactic distress call from space and searches for aliens near Area 51. When she becomes afflicted with terminal radiation sickness, her mother is desperate to seek a cure. Tony says, "Roswell Delirium is an absorbing and poignant story about the lengths parents will go through to save their child. The film is not your typical alien sci-fi fare, but rather an emotional and moving journey about love." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Returning for a 4th season on VOD is “The Chosen” starring Jonathan Roumie and Elizabeth Tabish. The Chosen is a drama based on the life of Jesus, set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel. The series focuses on Jesus' life, relationships and teachings. Tony says, “The Chosen is a well written, filmed and acted drama examining the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of those closest to him." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.
 

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere