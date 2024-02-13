Here are some shows to watch if you're staying in for Valentine's Day

If you're looking for a Valentine's Day movie, Film Critic Tony Toscano suggests 2019's "Isn't It Romantic" starring Rebel Wilson. In the film, a young woman who is disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. Tony says, "The movie makes fun of rom coms and offers up some good laughs." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters and streaming online is the psychological sci-fi thriller “Roswell Delirium.” A young girl receives an intergalactic distress call from space and searches for aliens near Area 51. When she becomes afflicted with terminal radiation sickness, her mother is desperate to seek a cure. Tony says, "Roswell Delirium is an absorbing and poignant story about the lengths parents will go through to save their child. The film is not your typical alien sci-fi fare, but rather an emotional and moving journey about love." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Returning for a 4th season on VOD is “The Chosen” starring Jonathan Roumie and Elizabeth Tabish. The Chosen is a drama based on the life of Jesus, set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel. The series focuses on Jesus' life, relationships and teachings. Tony says, “The Chosen is a well written, filmed and acted drama examining the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of those closest to him." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

