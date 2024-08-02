Here are some simple-to-make dinner recipes for those busy weeknights

This is a busy time of year as people get ready to send kids back-to-school, so why not take the stress out of dinner time?

The Vineyard Mom, Leslie Dabney, joined us from her home in California's wine country with her recipes for Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad and Loaded Peso Pasta Skillet.

Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts OR store-bought shredded chicken

1 medium sized green cabbage

1/4 cup sliced toasted almonds

3 packages chicken Top Ramen noodles

2 tsp. sesame seeds

4 chopped green onions (white and green parts)

Dressing

1 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup sugar

1 Tbs. sesame oil

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tsp. salt (yes,2)

1 tsp pepper

2 packages of the seasoning found in the Top Ramen noodles

Mix all the ingredients together in a measuring cup or bowl.

Poach 3 chicken breasts in water over medium low heat for 15-20 minutes until cooked. Drain and allow to cool. Shred with 2 forks.

Cut cabbage in half and cut out the core on both sides. Slice cabbage.

Crush Top Ramen noodles while they are still in the package.

Combine sliced cabbage, crushed ramen noodles, shredded chicken, chopped green onions, almonds and sesame seeds into a big bowl. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture. Toss well.

You can keep it in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. It keeps getting better.

Loaded Pesto Pasta Skillet

1 lb. short pasta

1 tsp salt

2 cups broccoli florets

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small yellow squash, cut into thin half moons

1 small zucchini, cut into thin half moons

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

3/4 cup store bought or homemade pesto

1 tsp pepper

Optional: 1 lb. cooked, peeled shrimp OR 14 ounces smoked Kielbasa sliced

Parmesan cheese for topping

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. In the last 3 minutes of the pasta cooking, add the broccoli florets to the pasta and water. When the 3 minutes are up, reserve ½ cup of cooking water and drain the rest in a colander.

Meanwhile, heat extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

If you are adding kielbasa slices, add them with the squash, zucchini and red bell pepper to the skillet. Cook together for 5-7 minutes or until the veggies and kielbasa start to brown.

If adding shrimp, add squash, zucchini and red bell pepper to the skillet. Cook together for 5-7 minutes or until the veggies brown. Add cooked shrimp and cook another 1-2 minutes.

Combine drained pasta with broccoli and the cooked veggies into the pasta pot. Add pesto and pepper and stir to combine. Add a tablespoon at a time of hot pasta water to thin pesto out if needed

Top with Parmesan cheese.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.

