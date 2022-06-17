Here are some "spirited" Father's Day gift ideas

If your dad likes to enjoy a glass of wine or liquor, Jimmy Santangelo with the Wine Academy of Utah joined us with some spirited Father's Day gift ideas.

He says you can't go wrong with a Cocktail Shaker & Glassware set from Boozetique.

Jimmy also suggested a gift of Whiskey & Vinyl, buying an album paired with your dad's favorite whiskey.

For non-drinking dads, Athletic Brewing offers a non-alcoholic Hazy IPA that you can find at local shops or Amazon.

Get more information at wineacademyofutah.com.