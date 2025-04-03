Here are some Spring Break activities in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Shut Up & Dance" is going on through Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City. This is described as a "dance buffet" that has something for everyone, including kids. Click here for more information.

You can play with adorable baby dinos, excavate fossils or even train a raptor at "Jurassic Quest 2025". The world's largest, most popular dinosaur event is in town Friday, April 4 through Sunday, April 6, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, get a "jump" on Easter at a "Bunny's Breakfast Bash" at Dave & Busters in Salt Lake City. Your kids can play games with the Easter Bunny, take part in an egg hunt and enjoy breakfast. Click here for more information.

There's a "Power Kite Festival" on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the Utah Tech University Encampment Mall. This event promotes reading and encourages students to engage in family-oriented physical activity. Click here for more information.

Also in Southern Utah, it's the "Street Painting Festival" at Kayenta Art Village in Ivins. Immerse yourself in chalk art on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6, 2025. Click here for more information.

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids will be on display at "Reptilian Nation" on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center. Click here for more information.

Join the Utah Orchid Society for one of the largest orchid displays in Utah on Saturday, April 5, 2025 and Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City. You can learn how to keep plants healthy and happy and even go home with your own plant or piece of pottery. Click here for more information.

