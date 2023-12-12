Here are some streaming series you can binge on this week

In limited release in theaters and streaming online is the revenge thriller 'Walden'

Walden Dean is an unassuming court stenographer in a small southern town. He discovers he is dying, and decides to exact revenge on criminals who've escaped justice. Tony says, "'Walden' a well done popcorn thriller with solid acting and direction. Although the film does have a "Dexter" feel to it, "Walden" has its own voice replete with a dark sense of humor. If you're a fan of revenge movies, this one is a good bet." He gives it a B and is not rated.

Entering its second season on Peacock is the sci-fi action series "Quantum Leap." A revival sequel to the original series that ran from 1989 to 1993, a scientist finds himself trapped in the past, "leaping" into the lives of different people and changing history in hopes of getting back to his own life in the present. Tony says, "Season 1 of the new 'Quantum Leap' was shaky at best, but season 2 has found its footing and has become a smart and savvy series with good action, pacing and interesting stories." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Apple TV + is 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'. The new sci-fi series stars Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt, who both play the same chraacther. Set after the world discovers monsters are real, the series follows one family's journey to uncover buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the Monarch Corporation. I chatted with Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt who both play the same character. Tony says, "'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' is an entertaining and well shot series that keeps getting better with each episode released. Give this one at least a 3 to 4 episode try." Tony gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

