Here are some sugar-free alternatives for your kids' Easter baskets this year

Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:50:12-04

Easter is right around the corner and if you are looking to stock your kids' baskets with some sugar-free alternatives this year, The Toy Association is sharing a few options that meet every kids' interest - from trendy collectibles, room decor-ready items, STEAM toys, and classic toys reimagined.

Cutie Loos Series 2, Sunny Days Entertainment
5+, $5 available at Five Below
• These mix-and-match, fuzzy, flocked animal friends are fun to dress up with their interchangeable hats and shoes. The line features kitties, puppies, bunnies, and unicorns!
• They're perfect for fashion play with designs ranging from whimsical and fantasy-inspired to trendy-fashion-forward.
• Each set includes 2 characters, 2 pairs of shoes, 2 hats and 2 mystery fashion accessories
• Retailing for $5, available at Five Below

VTech® Switch & Go® Hatch & Roaaar Eggs, VTech
4+, $10.99 each
• Open the Switch & Go Hatch & Roaaar Eggs and find all the pieces kids need to build their own 2-in-1 dinosaur vehicle!
• They can hear realistic motor sounds and the driver's voice in vehicle mode and then transform into dino mode to hear ferocious creature screeches and sounds.
• With four different varieties, including a Velociraptor Racer, T-Rex Racer, Pterodactyl Chopper and Triceratops Race Car, kids can create an egg-cellent dino world with Switch & Go Hatch & Roaaar Eggs!

PODS 4D, Wow! Stuff
3+, $9.99 each, Available at Target
• PODS 4D is a new connectible collectible that's a must-have gift for Disney and Marvel fans.
• Each character is mounted in a Hex POD with a high-resolution 3D Lenticular backdrop, creating a magical 4D effect that makes it seem like the character is coming from their world and into yours.
• The pods can easily connect together to create unique displays for any wall, shelf, table or window ledge.
• There are 7 characters in the new Target collection from Disney and Marvel with more brands coming in July

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset, Hasbro
3+, $16.99
• Aspiring pastry chefs can fill each mold with Play-Doh and pull the lever to stamp cookie shapes, pretend cakes, and more - now makes two at a time!
• Use the half-molds on the side of the mixer, the spatula, and the extruder tool to create crazy fun toppings for your pretend treats. A dollop of pretend frosting, a sprinkling of Play-Doh candies, there are so many decoration possibilities.
• With their very own stand mixer, future bakers can mix up fun, creativity, and silliness for magical pretend play.
• This playset includes 10 ounces of non-toxic Play-Doh in assorted colors, and makes a fun activity or gift for kids 3 years and up who love to cook and use their imaginations.

PYXEL™ A Coder's Best Friend, Educational Insights
8+, $124.99
● PYXEL™ A Coder's Best Friend by Educational Insights is a hands-on coding pet that helps kids 8 and up learn to code, unleashing their STEM confidence no matter where they are on their coding journey.
● Unbox PYXEL and immediately start coding the newest, smartest breed of pets to perform different tricks, sounds and emotions with two of the most important coding languages: Blockly and Python – the same Space X uses!
● This coding companion for kids turns passive screen time into endless active playtime
● PYXEL supports and encourages your child's independent play, creativity and 21st-century skills during each playtime.

For more information please visit: thegeniusofplay.org.

