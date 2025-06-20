Here are some summer "sunsations" from Dawn's Corner

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, joined us with some top summer products for 2025.

Dreft Detergent Pacs and Dreft Fabric Rinse

Dawn says Dreft is the #1 pediatrician-recommended baby detergent brand specially made for a baby's sensitive skin. But it's also though on stains, making it a great laundry option for the entire family. Dreft is dermatologist-tested, free of dyes and heavy perfumes, and hypoallergenic.

Zevo Flying Insect Trap and Zevo On-Body Mosquito and Tick Repellent

Dawn says this spray keeps away ticks and mosquitoes for up to eight hours. And it's lightweight, non-sticky, and doesn't have that harsh bug-spray-smell.. Zevo Max Flying Insect Trap uses blue and UV light to attract and eliminate trapped bugs, including houseflies, fruit flies, and gnats.

ShopBack

Dawn says this is the newest cashback app, that helps shoppers earn money back at stores like Amazon, Walmart, Nike and Booking.com, among 4,000 more! The best part is the app is FREE.

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro and Deep Vita C- Capsule Cream

Dawn says this is Korea's #1 skincare brand. The Booster Pro contains 6 functions to improve product absorption, enhance radiance, elasticity care, facial contouring and pore care. Use it with the Deep Vita C Capsule Cream to fight against free radicals and improve uneven skin tone.

Animals are Great

Dawn says this interactive book written by the team at Tika Tika Time, will allow children to meet a variety of animals . Scan the QR code inside to find the YouTube video, and sing along with the book and song together!

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.