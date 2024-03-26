Here are some tips for walking your dog on a leash

Kenna Bishop, owner of Maligator Kennels and her dog Shadow, joined us with some leash tips when walking your dog.

She says there are two key commands to remember: "Let's Go" and "Heal".

Kenna explained that "Let's Go" lets your dog know they can explore and bounce around while on their leash.

But when you use the "Heal" word, that signals they need to settle down and stay close right by your side. Kenna suggests using that when you're approaching a stranger or another dog.

Kenna also showed us how to wrap the wrist around your hand to give you more control.

She also says pick a specific side to walk your dog from, that way they know what's expected. You can use whichever side you prefer, just make sure it's always the same.

Kenna recommends practicing with treats and verbal rewards.

You can get training help from Kenna at maligatorkennels.com.

