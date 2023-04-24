Here are some tips to show your hair some love during travel season

If you've got a vacation planned, don't forget to pack for your hair care.

Jennifer Johnson, a stylist with Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, joined us with some tips.

She says start your trip with super clean hair and style it without a lot of product.

To make it last as long as possible, wear it up at night, bring a good shower cap, use oil on the ends and dry shampoo if the roots get too oily.

Bring along a flat iron/ waver for touch-ups.

If you're going to a humid climate, Jennifer says don't use much heat before you leave.

Instead, she suggests to find out what your hair does naturally in the humidity, and don't fit it.

Most importantly, find cute ways to style it without using heat.

Here's her suggestions of what to pack:



Scrunchies (to wear up at night

Shower cap

Travel size shampoo and conditioner

Hats/clips/accessories

Small elastics and Bobby pins

Heat bag for flat iron/waver

Jennifer also says find out if the place you're staying has a blow dryer so you don't need to pack one. And, remember if you're traveling internationally, you may need a power converter.

You can reach Jennifer at prodoblowdrybar.com.