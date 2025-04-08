Here are some toys your kids would love the Easter Bunny to bring them

Sheena Stephens is a toy expert with Playwise Partners and joined us with some of the top Easter gifts this year.

MAGNA-TILES® microMAGS 26-Piece Travel Set

MSRP $19.99 | Ages 3+ | MAGNATILES.com, Amazon, Target and your local neighborhood toy store

● The MAGNA-TILES microMAGS line is the next evolution in magnetic building, and it's also 100% compatible with every MAGNA-TILES piece that has come before it.

● This set is perfect for play on-the-go! The metal tin packaging not only offers convenient storage but also serves as a baseplate for building, proving that good things come in small packages—especially those that can be reused for both storage and building!

● These smaller pieces are great to play with and provide added details to kids' builds with existing MAGNA-TILES sets.

● Only available from MAGNA-TILES, America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2024/USD)

Squishmallows Outdoor Adventure Club Display Set With Benny & Cam (Jazwares)

Ages 8+, $19.99

● Embark on a Squishmallows Camping Adventure with Cam and Benny!

● This first-of-its-kind Squishmallows buildable playset, modeled after a night around the campfire, brings the great outdoors in with accessories including a telescope, tent, s'mores, lantern, and campfire. Play or display the included Squishmallows buildable figures Cam and Benny—featuring squishable bellies powered by SquishBrik by Original Squishmallows—gazing at stars, huddled around the campfire, or wherever your imagination takes you.

● BLDR bricks are compatible with all major construction brands, ensuring endless possibilities for creativity. Join the Squishmallows Squad with this exciting playset—perfect for kids and fans who love to build, imagine, and play!

WWE Rumble Champs Fighting Puppets

MSRP: $14.88 | Ages 4+ | Walmart

● Get ready for unforgettable playtime with the WWE Rumble Champs Fighting Puppets!

● Two popular WWE wrestlers to collect: Cody Rhodes and John Cena!

● Easy to control and finely detailed, these puppets provide endless competitive excitement.

● Enjoy the exciting sound effects that add to the fun.

● Each sold separately.

● 2 x AAA Batteries Included

● Includes 1 X 10.6" (27CM) PUPPET

WWE Splats Heads

MSRP: $7.88 | Ages 3+ | Walmart

● Just squish it and splat it! Splats Head brings you the ultimate in fun and crazy shape-shifting entertainment with the 4.3" (11cm) WWE Series. Drop your Splats on the table or the floor and watch as its unique weight and elasticity transform it into a new, hilarious shape every time.

● Whether you're squishing, throwing, or letting it fall, each Splat creates a funny, distorted face or shape that will have everyone laughing. Challenge your friends to see who can create the most amusing shapes and enjoy endless entertainment with this shape-shifting craze.

● WWE Splats Head are perfect for parties, playtime, or just to brighten up your day with some silly fun. Experience the joy of watching your Splats transform and let the laughter begin!

● Three different wrestlers available to collect: John Cena, Randy Orton and Logan Paul.

● Figures are 4.3" in size.

Crystal Gummy Bear

Ages 5+, $6.34 | Walmart

● Elastic and soft fidget toy designed for stress relieving fun!

● Stretches up to 3 times its size and filled with little gummy bears.

● Collect all six: Albion, Duke, Fiji, Fino, Gala and Jaffa.

● Filled with natural sand.

● Each sold separately, not edible

Readyland Books

MSRP: $14.99 | Ages 3+ | Amazon

● Readyland is a book that's more fun than a toy!

● A.I. is one of the hottest topics in the kids category and Readyland, IS DOING IT RIGHT! They are making it FUN and SAFE with Safe and Sound AI.

● Readyland has pioneered "Alexa Interactive Books," where kids can talk with the characters, play games, and more. And now, with their close collaboration with Amazon and the latest advances in A.I., kids will actually have FULL CONVERSATIONS and engage with amazing content that is always changing.

● Five Books in the library including the latest book, Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure; First-ever interactive book based on Amazon's Echo Dot Kids characters, Owl and Dragon

For information on any of these toys, visit: playwisepartners.com.