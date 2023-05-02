Here are techniques to help you cope with "microstressors"

Most of us are not aware that micro-stressors can stack up unnoticed over time – and negatively impact our physical and mental health.

They are better known as "daily hassles" – things like irritations, frustrations, intense situations, or tedious demands on time and energy.

Combined and persistent, micro-stressors can push us closer to our emotional and mental limits unless we take steps to reduce them.

Allie Henderson, a Well-Being Consultant with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, joined us with some of those steps to help us cope..

She walked Morgan through several different techniques:

Breathing – the physiological sigh

Mindfulness – practice a grounding technique

Humor – save some funny YouTube videos or memes to easily access

Movement – take a quick walk, stretch, or have a little dance party

Prioritizing and eliminating – make a list of everything going on then prioritize and eliminate

Gratitude – write down three things you are grateful for

Allie reminds us that stress management is personal. You'll need to take time to experiment and find what works best for you.

For more information please visit: Regence.com.