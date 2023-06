Julie Minert Dalley is the owner of EmpowHER Remodeling and Construction.

Even though she's a pro, Julie says there are basic tools we all should have in our homes for DIY repairs and projects.

Those tools include:

-basic drill with battery and charger

-hammer

-pipe wrench

-pliers

-screws with anchors

-prybar

-duct tape and electrical tape

-caulk with caulk gun

For more information please visit: empowHERremodelingandconstruction.com