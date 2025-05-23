Here are the big summer movies out in time for Memorial Day Weekend 2025

New in theaters for Memorial Day Weekend is the live-action remake of Disney's “Lilo and Stitch”. In the film, a lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, who helps her mend her fragmented family. The film stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Despite early criticism and speculation, Disney's new version of Lilo & Stitch is an enjoyable and fun film for the family." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters Tom Cruise is off on one final mission in “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning". Joined by new allies and armed with the means to shut the Entity down for good, Ethan Hunt is in a race against time to prevent the world as we know it from changing forever. Tony says, “Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is an action film lover's dream. A white knuckle ride from beginning to end with some of the best stunt work put on film. See it on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

Steaming on PBS, on Memorial Day, is the 36th annual Memorial Day Concert hosted by Joe Mantegna This multi-award-winning television event, featuring uplifting musical performances, documentary footage and dramatic readings, has become an American tradition and is one of PBS’ highest-rated programs. He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can see Tony's full reviews at screenchatter.com.

