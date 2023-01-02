Here are the keys to achieving your goals in 2023 from our friend and motivational speaker Rachel Barker.

1. Start with the final scene. Ask yourself "Where do I want to be in 12 months?".

2. Break your goals down. Vague goals produce vague results. Break them down into practical steps.

3. Set fewer goals. Most people set too many goals. Research supports at 7-10 goals in best.

4. Set your goals in writing. Writing down your goals gives you a 42 percent greater probability of achieving them.

5. Set a Deadline. This will motivate you and create a sense of urgency.

You can contact Rachel at dearrach.com or on Instagram @dear.rach.