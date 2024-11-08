Here are the new movies in theaters for the second weekend of November

New in heaters is the sci-fi thriller "Elevation." It stars Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin. A single father along with two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although the premise isn't new, Elevation is an edge-of-your-seat action film with some pretty good moments." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters and coming to Netflix is the generational drama "The Piano Lesson." It stars Samuel L. Jackson. Based on the August Wilson play, the film follows the lives of the Charles family and focuses on the arguments between a brother and a sister who have different ideas on what to do with the family's heirloom piano. Tony says, "The Piano Lesson is a beautifully orchestrated statement on one's desire to hold onto the past and one's desire to look to the future and coming to terms with both." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

And in selected theaters is the historical drama "Small Things Like These." It stars Cillian Murphy. Based on the true story of Ireland's Magdalene Laundry Scandal; it was discovered young women were taken, abused and made to work in the laundries. Tony says, "Small Things Like These is a must-see film and one of the year's best. Do not miss it while it's playing in theaters." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

