Here are the products and services Dawn's Corner is loving this fall

Moxie Scrubs Born out of Harvard's Innovation Lab, Moxie Scrubs is disrupting the medical apparel market as the first direct-to-consumer brand for nurses. Boston-based Moxie Scrubs was founded by Alicia Tulsee, a native New Yorker and Harvard alum. In awe of all of the amazing nurses who cared for her loved ones, Alicia felt a calling to do something meaningful for the nursing profession. 'Moxie' defines the 'force of character, determination, and resourcefulness,' of the nurses across our country on the frontlines today. More than a brand, this is a movement. For more information, visit moxiescrubs.com.

Barkably- is a new service for dog-families that launched in five cities, including Salt Lake City, to help them better secure the perfect rental for them and their furry friends.

Each apartment building has different restrictions on dog breed and dog weight. Barkably centralizes all of these regulations into one easily searchable website, so renters don't waste time researching and they can find the best apartment rental for them and their dog. The best part: for every rental booked via Barkably.com, the company makes a donation to a local pet shelter. So you can feel good in your new home and help the dog community at the same time. Because every dog deserves a great home. For more information, visit barkably.com.

Cleancult - is once again breaking through barriers in the charge toward mainstream adoption of sustainable cleaning. Cleancult has launched dish soaps, all-purpose cleaners, and hand soaps in refillable aluminum bottles. These will be the first-ever filled and ready-to-use aluminum bottles in the dish soap and all-purpose cleaner categories in mass market retail. The refillable aluminum line pairs with Cleancult's game-changing 100% recyclable paper-based refill cartons to remove 90% of plastic waste from cleaning rituals. For more information, visit cleancult.com.

ActionHeat Apparel & Accessories-Discover the warmth of ActionHeat Heated Apparel-Perfect for those who work outdoor or enjoy winter sports like skiing and camping. Their advanced heated clothing combines innovative technology with comfort, ensuring you stay cozy in the harshest conditions. One of my personal favorites is their heated insoles and are also a great gift for someone with cold feet. So, embrace the cold, conquer the outdoors, and experience warmth like never before with ActionHeat. For more information, visit actionheat.com.

