Here are the signs families should start paying attention to with aging parents

Is it time for your aging parents to have some in-home health?

Visiting Angels owner Trinka Whatley and Abby Geddes, who works in the Salt Lake City location, joined us with some of the signs to pay attention to.

They say it starts with subtle things like the laundry not getting done, meals are being skipped or they forget to take their medications.

It could also be things like a messy house, or that a parent seems unsteady and may have recently taken a fall.

Falls are a major concern for the older population. In the U.S., there are about 36 million falls each year, affecting just under 30 percent of those under 65 years old.

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths among older adults.

The sad fact is that a hip fracture, a common consequence of a fall, is particularly serious for adults. 27 percent of seniors with a hip fracture pass within one year of that fracture.

So, for Visiting Angels, fall mitigation is very important. They offer a free Safety Assessment for homes.

Trika says they will look throughout the home for things that can cause falls like rugs, uneven steps and cords.

They'll also look in the bathroom to see safety bars near the toilet or in the shower.

Families should also watch to see how pets interact and may cause falls.

If families have questions about this, you can call any one of the seven Visiting Angels locations in Utah:

Layton 801-820-5874

Salt Lake City 801-542-8282

West Salt Lake 801-803-9248

South Valley 801-878-7402

Provo 801-610-9750

Heber City 435-227-8400

St. George 435-674-3434

You can also find more information at visitingangels.com.

Do you know a "Super Senior"... someone in our community doing extraordinary things to help others, working unique and impactful jobs, or creating or doing something impactful?

Visiting Angels and Fox 13's The PLACE want to hear from you! We are teaming up to highlight seniors.

You can nominate them here, and once a month a senior will be selected to be recognized.

