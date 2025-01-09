Here are the top 3 beauty trends you'll be seeing in 2025

Mother-daughter duo Linda Hodge and Jax Daly make up J&L Beauty. They joined us with their top three beauty trends for 2025.

J&L Beauty specializes in makeup and hair for weddings, special events, print, television and video.

Glowing Skin. For a fresh glowing look in 2025, skip the matte and go for lumizing primers, dewy foundations and highlighters. J&L recommends "Luminous Silk" from Armani and Dior Glow for foundations. For a highlighter, they use MAC Soft and Gentle. For a more intense highlight, you want to add the product on your brush, then spray the brush with the fix plus, and then apply it. It can also be used as an eye shadow. Bold Lip. J&L recommends shades with deep reds, berries or vibrant peaches. You'll also want to use a lip liner to keep the color in place, and it makes your lipstick or lip gloss stay on longer. Waterline Makeup. A smoky liner blended with a smudged eye shadow on the lower lash line is trending. Brown, black or charcoal are popular colors. You can also use a metallic or a brightening liner. Of course full lashes are always on trend.

Don't forget to finish your look with a setting spray to make it last all day!

You can find more at jandlmakeup.com.

