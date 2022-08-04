Here are the winning Savor the Cocktail Contest recipes

The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) has announced the winners of this year's Savor the Cocktail Contest.

Mixologist Julio Chavarria, from High West Saloon, won for "best cocktail" with his Sweet Agony cocktail.

And the contest's first-ever mocktail winner was Zack Rhoades from Après Pendry. His recipe for Midsomer mocktail came out on top.

Jenny went to see how the drinks are mixed up at each spot, and they shared the recipes with us:

Sweet Agony

Mixologist: Julio Chavarria, High West

Ingredients:

75 oz High West Double Rye

.50 oz Jamaican Rum

.50 oz Amaro Montenegro

.25 oz Amontillado Sherry

.75 oz Cucumber & Basil Syrup

.75 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Lime Juice

3 Dashes Hop Tincture Club Soda

Method:

Combine all ingredients except Club Soda in a shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into Collins glass with pebble ice. Top with Club Soda. Garnish with basil leaves. Best served in a Collins glass.

Midsomer

Mixologist: Zack Rhoades, Après Pendry

Ingredients:

1 Halved Strawberry

6 Mint Leaves

0.75oz Lemon Juice

1oz Honeydew Shrub Club Soda

Method:

Muddle strawberry, mint, and lemon juice. Hard shake and dirty dump over rocks. Top with club soda. Garnish with mint bouquet and dehydrated strawberry. Best served in a rocks glass.

Both mixologists were each awarded a $500 cash prize and will be featured in a PCARA's marketing campaign for the popular fall "Dine About" event.

You can learn more about the Park City Savor the Cocktail contest at parkcityrestaurants.com.

