Here are this week's foodie findings in Taylorsville and Salt Lake City

Salt Lake Foodie gives us new foodie findings each Tuesday, and this week he's taking us to "Alhambra Shawarma" and "Frankie & Essl's".

Alhambra Shawarma - Taylorsville

Super Fries

Supreme Shawarma - beef, chicken, falafel and fries

Baklava

Frankie & Essl's - Salt Lake City

Sausage Egg & Cheese - Spiced honey sausage, two fried eggs, American cheese, arugula, on a buttered broiche bun

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese - Bacon, two fried eggs, American cheese, arugula, on a buttered brioche bun

Egg, Tomato, Avocado, and Cheese - Fried egg, tomato, house-made avocado spread, gouda cheese, on a buttered brioche bun

