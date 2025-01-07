Watch Now
The Place

Here are this week's foodie findings in Taylorsville and Salt Lake City

Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings!
Salt Lake Foodie gives us new foodie findings each Tuesday, and this week he's taking us to "Alhambra Shawarma" and "Frankie & Essl's".

Alhambra Shawarma - Taylorsville
Super Fries
Supreme Shawarma - beef, chicken, falafel and fries
Baklava

Frankie & Essl's - Salt Lake City
Sausage Egg & Cheese - Spiced honey sausage, two fried eggs, American cheese, arugula, on a buttered broiche bun
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese - Bacon, two fried eggs, American cheese, arugula, on a buttered brioche bun
Egg, Tomato, Avocado, and Cheese - Fried egg, tomato, house-made avocado spread, gouda cheese, on a buttered brioche bun

