Here are this week's new releases in home entertainment

Entering its second season on STARZ is the comedy series "Run the World". The comedy series focuses on four friends living in Harlem trying to make their world a better place. It's rated TV-MA and Tony gives it a "C".

Available on the Hallmark Channel and streaming on hallmarkchannel.com comes the western series "Ride". "Ride" is rated TV-PG and Tony gives it a "D".

In selected theaters is the coming-of-age drama "The Starling Girl". 17-year-old Jem Starling struggles with her staunch Christian upbringing. But, everything changes when her magnetic youth pastor returns to their church. Tony says "The Starling Girl" is a beautifully-written and filmed must-see story. He gives it an "A" and it's rated R.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.