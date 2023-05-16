Watch Now
Here are this week's new releases in home entertainment

Here are reviews for this week's new releases in home entertainment and one in theaters.
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 15:13:41-04

Entering its second season on STARZ is the comedy series "Run the World". The comedy series focuses on four friends living in Harlem trying to make their world a better place. It's rated TV-MA and Tony gives it a "C".

Available on the Hallmark Channel and streaming on hallmarkchannel.com comes the western series "Ride". "Ride" is rated TV-PG and Tony gives it a "D".

In selected theaters is the coming-of-age drama "The Starling Girl". 17-year-old Jem Starling struggles with her staunch Christian upbringing. But, everything changes when her magnetic youth pastor returns to their church. Tony says "The Starling Girl" is a beautifully-written and filmed must-see story. He gives it an "A" and it's rated R.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

