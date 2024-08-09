Here are three fun things for families to do before school starts

Lori Thompson is a fun mom to eight boys, so she knows how to keep families entertained. She joined us with three things to do before summer ends.

1. Rocky Mouth Hike in Sandy. You'll find the trailhead on Wasatch Boulevard at 11250 South where there will be a parking lot. Take the stairs and start your hike! Lori says it's a short like, less than a mile long, and it leads to a beautiful waterfall.

2. Wardle Fields Splash Pad. This is at 14148 South 2700 West in Bluffdale and owned by Salt Lake County. The water goes through a filter and then waters the nearby park.

3. This is the Place Heritage Park. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake, this is a premier attraction near the mouth of Emigration Canyon. You and your family will learn all about being a pioneer.

You can follow Lori at lorisbucketlist.comand @lorisfablife.

