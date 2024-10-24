Here are three "haunted" hikes to visit during this spooky season

We talk to "fun mom of eight boys" Lori Thompson about all kinds of activities that are good for families and free.

So, during Halloween time, why not talk about "Haunted Hikes".

Lori joined us with three that have ghost stories swirling around them.

1. Duele Creek Trail near Centerville. There's not really a ghost story that goes with this one, but the trees and the trail definitely give you the spooky feels.

2. Car Graveyard in Farmington. This is literally what it sounds like, a place where abandoned cars have been left. There are a lot of stories of ghostly apparitions around the cars. And the hike ends at a beautiful waterfall.

3. Hobbs Pond in Layton. Many hikers say they have experienced strange things along this trail, and there are signs all over saying to stay out of the water. Lori says the story goes that long ago, kids were playing in the pond when they disappeared and were never seen again.

You can follow Lori at lorisfablife on Instagram and at lorisbucketlist.com.