Here are three new seasons of series to put on your binge watching list

Entering it seventh season on STARZ is the travel drama "Outlander". A nurse from World War II mysteriously goes back in time to a 1743 Scotland and gets drawn into an epic rebellion on two continents. Tony says "Outlander" is a solid and engaging series to watch. The episodes are well-written, he says, and the acting and the cinematography are top-notch. He gives it an A and it is rated TV-MA.

Over on Disney + is season two of the hit action/ comedy "The Villains of Valley View". The series follows a family of super villains who are trying to turn their lives around after settling in a small Texas town. Tony says "The Villains of Valley View" is a likable family series which focuses on growth, friendship and change. It gets a solid B and is rated TV-Y7.

Streaming on Paramount + is the second season of the hit sci-fi series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show follows the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike. Tony says "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is arguably the best Star Trek spinoff series since "The Next Generation" and revisits Roddenberry's original vision with plenty of action, humor and intelligent stories. He gives it an A and it is rated TV-PG.

You can get more information at screenchatter.com.