Here are three spooky Halloween "spirits"

3 Halloween Drink Recipes
Here are 3 drink recipes for adult Halloween parties.
Posted at 2023-10-31T13:56:19-0600
and last updated 2023-10-31 15:56:19-04

If you are celebrating Halloween with "spirits", we've got you covered with these three adult beverages.

Jim Santangelo from Wine Academy of Utah joined us with his recipes.

Bloody Mary
• 1.5 oz 5 Wives Vodka
• Z's Original Spicy Bloody Mary Mix
• Assorted garnishes

Corpse Reviver
• ¾ oz Beehive 'Jack Rabbit' Gin
• ¾ oz Waterpocket 'Fruita' Triple Sec
• ½ oz lemon juice
• ½ oz simple syrup

Zombie
• 1 oz light Rum
• 1 oz dark Rum
• 1 oz pineapple juice
• 1 oz lemon & lime juice
• Dash bitters

You can find Jim at wineacademyofutah.com or @wineacademyofut.

