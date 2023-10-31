Here are three spooky Halloween "spirits"

If you are celebrating Halloween with "spirits", we've got you covered with these three adult beverages.
Jim Santangelo from Wine Academy of Utah joined us with his recipes.
Bloody Mary
• 1.5 oz 5 Wives Vodka
• Z's Original Spicy Bloody Mary Mix
• Assorted garnishes
Corpse Reviver
• ¾ oz Beehive 'Jack Rabbit' Gin
• ¾ oz Waterpocket 'Fruita' Triple Sec
• ½ oz lemon juice
• ½ oz simple syrup
Zombie
• 1 oz light Rum
• 1 oz dark Rum
• 1 oz pineapple juice
• 1 oz lemon & lime juice
• Dash bitters
You can find Jim at wineacademyofutah.com or @wineacademyofut.