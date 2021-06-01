Here are three spots you'll want to put on your summer bucket list

Lori Thompson is a mom to eight sons, and she says, "It's not hard to be a fun mom."

Lori has put together a summer guide on her website featuring more than 250 adventures, activities and fun locations throughout the state of Utah.

She joined us to talk about three spots you'll want to put on your summer bucket list!

Layton Commons Park with Vietnam Memorial. Oak Hills Rock Path Great Shoreline Preserves

The Layton Commons park is a huge area with a lot of grass and shade. It has a duck pond with a museum and The Vietnam Memorial on the north end.

The Oak Hills Rock Path is about a one-mile hike down and back. You can pick up rocks to take pictures, but you can't take the rocks with you!

The Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve is a unique area with a wildlife boardwalk that goes in a loop. in the middle there is a tower to give you great views of the area.

Lori is sending out a FREE weekly newsletter throughout the summer highlighting:

"Hike of the Week"

• "Mural of the week"

• "Water Activity of the Week"

• "Historical/Cultural Activity of the Week"

• "Nature Activity of the Week"

• "Home Activity/Craft of the Week"

• "Mini Trip of the Week"

