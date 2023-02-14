Here are three tips that can help a relationship thrive

Valentine's Day is all about love and being with the one you love.

But over time, any relationship can grow apart.

Thomas and Katie McMinn joined us to share three tips that help keep their relationship thriving.

1. Open and honest communication: is actively listening; responding without judgment. Being emotionally affirming and valuing each other's opinions. This communication can lead to shared problem solving, compromising, and conflict resolution.

2. Mutual respect: is a very simple concept. It means that you treat each other in a thoughtful and courteous way. It means that you are not rude and disrespectful to each other.

3. Shared responsibility: being on the same team. This means recognizing each other's abilities and working together to manage everyday responsibilities.

There is a five week virtual Connected Couples workshop for couples who want to level up their relationship. Couples will:

● Learn from relationship experts

● Receive tools and resources to improve your relationship

● Connect with other couples who prioritize their relationship

● Grow together as a couple

● Increase communication between each other

● Designate time with each other

● Re-establish your commitment to one another

If you'd like more information please visit: katiemcminn.com/connected-couples.