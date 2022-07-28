Here are two delicious recipes to celebrate National Avocado Day

Grilled Avocado Salad

4 large, ripe fresh avocados, sliced in half lengthwise

1/2 cup very thinly sliced red onion

2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 limes, zest and juiced

1/2 cup crumbled or grated Cotija cheese

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Turn the grill or grill pan on high heat.

Cut avocados in half lengthwise and remove the pit.

Scoop out the avocado from the tough outer layer in 1 piece with a spoon.

Slice each half of avocados into 4-5 equal slices. Note: Do not slice too thinly

or the avocado will fall apart on the grill.

Place sliced avocados on a plate and drizzle 1 tablespoon of extra virgin

olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of salt over them.

Thinly sliced red onion, cut cherry tomatoes in half and chop cilantro.

Place into a mixing bowl.

Place avocado slices on the grill and cook 3-4 minutes per side.

Once the avocado slices are done, place onto a plate and let cool for 5

minutes. Cut each slice into small chunks.

Place avocado pieces, red onion slices, cherry tomatoes and cilantro into a mixing bowl.

Top with the zest of 2 limes.

Add the juice of the 2 limes, the remaining tablespoon of extra virgin

olive oil and salt and pepper over the avocado mixture. Mix well so that

lime juice is well incorporated.

Top with Cotija cheese.

Avocados Filled with Chicken Salad

2 large avocados

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (or buy the shredded chicken in the grocery store).

1/4 cup diced red onion.

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

3/4 cup mayonnaise

½ tsp. each salt and pepper

1 tsp. lime juice

Poach chicken breasts in a saucepan on the stove with enough water to cover chicken.

Simmer on medium heat for 20-25 minutes.

Drain the water out of the pan and place chicken on a cutting board.

Shred chicken with 2 forks.

Put shredded chicken in the refrigerator to cool.

Combine green onions to salt and pepper into a mixing bowl.

Once chicken has cooled, put shredded chicken into the mixing bowl with mayonnaise mixture.

Mix well.

Cut 2 large avocados lengthwise and remove the pit. Do not peel off the outer layer.

Rub top half of cut avocado with lime juice and top with chicken salad.

Serve immediately.

Recipes courtesy of Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom. Be sure to follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

