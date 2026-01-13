Here are two new releases to stream at home, and a new movie in theaters this week

Streaming on HBO Max is the true crime series "The Curious Case of ..." It's hosted by Beth Karas. The series delves into mind-bending criminal cases featuring unexpected developments and exclusive insights from those directly involved in these startling real-life stories. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Curious Case Of... is another in a very long line of true crime shows. The series feels unfinished and offers very little in final conclusions to each of it's stories." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the cop revenge thriller "Oscar Shaw". After retiring from the police force, a resolute detective makes it his personal duty to avenge the death of his dearest friend by dispensing justice on the streets. Tony says, "Oscar Shaw is a terrific kickback to rogue police action films like "Cobra" or "Lethal Weapon." Don't think to hard about this one, it's a fun action / thriller and a popcorn muncher from beginning to end." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the dramatic bio-pic "The Chronology of Water", marking Kristen Stewart's directorial debut. Based on a true story, a young woman, who has suffered an abusive childhood, escapes into competitive swimming, toxic relationships and addiction before finding her voice through writing. Tony says, "Although The Chronology of Water is a thought provoking and sensitive film, it feels too much like an experimental movie and a bit overwhelming for a first time director. He gives it a B and it's not rated.

