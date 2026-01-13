Here are two new releases to stream at home, and a new movie in theaters this week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Film Critic Tony Toscano new releases in home entertainment and at the movies.
Streaming on HBO Max is the true crime series "The Curious Case of ..." It's hosted by Beth Karas. The series delves into mind-bending criminal cases featuring unexpected developments and exclusive insights from those directly involved in these startling real-life stories. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Curious Case Of... is another in a very long line of true crime shows. The series feels unfinished and offers very little in final conclusions to each of it's stories." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the cop revenge thriller "Oscar Shaw". After retiring from the police force, a resolute detective makes it his personal duty to avenge the death of his dearest friend by dispensing justice on the streets. Tony says, "Oscar Shaw is a terrific kickback to rogue police action films like "Cobra" or "Lethal Weapon." Don't think to hard about this one, it's a fun action / thriller and a popcorn muncher from beginning to end." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the dramatic bio-pic "The Chronology of Water", marking Kristen Stewart's directorial debut. Based on a true story, a young woman, who has suffered an abusive childhood, escapes into competitive swimming, toxic relationships and addiction before finding her voice through writing. Tony says, "Although The Chronology of Water is a thought provoking and sensitive film, it feels too much like an experimental movie and a bit overwhelming for a first time director. He gives it a B and it's not rated.

