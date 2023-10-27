Here are two new spooky releases for Halloween weekend

Tony Toscano from Screen Chatter joined us in studio with two movies for Halloween weekend.

The first one is the animated family mystery adventures series "Curses!" on Apple TV+ When a generations - long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it's up to his family to return stolen artifacts and lift the curse for good. The director, Jeff Dixon, is a University of Utah grad! Tony says, "Curses! is a fun adventure romp for the family. Each episode deals with a different curse the family must expel by working together. Although the series might not be suitable for very young kids, it's well animated and has a kind of "Scooby-Doo" feel to it." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters and streaming on Peacock is the horror thriller "Five Nights at Freddy's". A troubled security guard begins working in Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realizes that the night shift won't be so easy to get through as the animatronic characters come alive to seek revenge. Tony says, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is a better-than-expected PG-13 horror film aimed at fans of the game its based on. The film offers up several well placed jump scares and has enough action to keep fans interested." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.