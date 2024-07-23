Here are two refreshing drink recipes for your Pioneer Day parties

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shares two refreshing drink recipes.
Frozen Peach Lemonade
Ingredients
¾ c. lemon juice
½ c. sugar
2 ½ c. ice
10 oz. frozen peaches
¼ c. peach juice or nectar
Fresh peach sliced for garnish
Directions
1. Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and garnish with a slice of peach. Add a straw and enjoy!
Tropical Pink Drink
Ingredients
1 c. berry juice
½ c. pineapple juice
½ c. apple juice, cold
2/3 c. coconut milk
2 tbsp. sugar
6 oz. frozen strawberries
1 ½ c. ice
1 can whipped topping for garnish
Fresh strawberries sliced for garnish
Directions
1. Add the berry juice, pineapple juice, apple juice, coconut milk, sugar, and frozen strawberries to a blender. Blend about 30 seconds until completely pureed.
2. Divide the ice into a few glassed. Pour the contents of the blender into the glasses. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a strawberry. Add a straw and enjoy!
You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.