Here are two refreshing drink recipes for your Pioneer Day parties

Frozen Peach Lemonade & Tropical Pink Drink recipes by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 23, 2024

Frozen Peach Lemonade
Ingredients
¾ c. lemon juice
½ c. sugar
2 ½ c. ice
10 oz. frozen peaches
¼ c. peach juice or nectar
Fresh peach sliced for garnish

Directions

1.       Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and garnish with a slice of peach. Add a straw and enjoy!

Tropical Pink Drink

Ingredients

1 c. berry juice

½ c. pineapple juice

½ c. apple juice, cold

2/3 c. coconut milk

2 tbsp. sugar

6 oz. frozen strawberries

1 ½ c. ice

1 can whipped topping for garnish

Fresh strawberries sliced for garnish

Directions

1.       Add the berry juice, pineapple juice, apple juice, coconut milk, sugar, and frozen strawberries to a blender. Blend about 30 seconds until completely pureed.

2.       Divide the ice into a few glassed. Pour the contents of the blender into the glasses. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a strawberry. Add a straw and enjoy!

 
