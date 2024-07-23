Here are two refreshing drink recipes for your Pioneer Day parties

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shares two refreshing drink recipes.

Frozen Peach Lemonade

Ingredients

¾ c. lemon juice

½ c. sugar

2 ½ c. ice

10 oz. frozen peaches

¼ c. peach juice or nectar

Fresh peach sliced for garnish

Directions

1. Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and garnish with a slice of peach. Add a straw and enjoy!

Tropical Pink Drink

Ingredients

1 c. berry juice

½ c. pineapple juice

½ c. apple juice, cold

2/3 c. coconut milk

2 tbsp. sugar

6 oz. frozen strawberries

1 ½ c. ice

1 can whipped topping for garnish

Fresh strawberries sliced for garnish

Directions

1. Add the berry juice, pineapple juice, apple juice, coconut milk, sugar, and frozen strawberries to a blender. Blend about 30 seconds until completely pureed.

2. Divide the ice into a few glassed. Pour the contents of the blender into the glasses. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a strawberry. Add a straw and enjoy!



You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

