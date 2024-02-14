Here are two spots you can still enjoy on Valentine's Day

Benjamin Lee aka The Donut Critic is our go-to guy for finding little hidden gems with the tastiest treats!

He joined us with two fun places you can still celebrate at on Valentine's Day.

1. Chez Nibs is a shop from the maker of Les Madeleines. The baker, Romina, creates chocolates and candies including bonbons that Benjamin says are AMAZING. In addition to chocolates Romina makes kouign ammans that Benjamin says are even better than any he had in France. The shop is located at 212 East 500 South, Suite A in Salt Lake City.

2. The Chocolate has amazing cookies, cakes and hot cocoa. And in addition, you can have a romantic atmosphere while indulging on the treats with their Cake by Candlelight. The Chocolate is open late and has little nooks for you to sit and enjoy your desserts. There are two locations: In Orem at 212 State Street and in West Jordan at 9120 South Redwood Road.

Of course you can get more recommendations by sending Donut Critic a DM on Instagram.