Here are two ways EV drivers can save this summer with Rocky Mountain Power

Summer is the season of road trips, and we have some information on two ways electric vehicle drivers can save.

First off, Bianca Velasquez, a Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) spokesperson, says EV users could save 40 percent by using the Electrify America app at RMP Charging Stations.

You simply download the app and create an account, select "Browse Premium Offers" and select "Rocky Mountain Power Plan". Use enrollment code "DISCOUNT" and enter your RMP account number.

When you are ready to charge, select the RMP station and then select your RMP Power plan.

You'll also be able to locate fast, reliable chargers across major travel routes.

Bianca says another way to save is by enrolling in the Wattsmart Drive program which allows Rocky Mountain Power to optimize energy use when demand for electricity is high by temporarily pausing EV vehicles charging for up to 5 minutes at a time.

Wattsmart Drive participants will be notified in advance of these occasional charging pauses, also called Plug-In Perk events.

Users can participate whether at home, at work or on the go. After the event, the car will automatically return to regular charging

If the battery is less than the user's defined level, Rocky Mountain will not interrupt the charging session even if there is an active Plug-in Perk event

Participants can choose to opt-out of up to two Plug-In Perk events per year and still earn their full incentive

Participants earn up to $100 in bill credits during the first year and earn $50 per year for ongoing participation.

You can learn more about both ways to save at Wattsmarthomes.com.

