Here are two ways you can give the gift of a vacation this holiday season

Jennifer Dunyon, Executive Vice President of Get Away Today says there are two main ways to give the gift of a vacation.

First, you can travel for the holidays.

Second, you can unwrap a vacation under the tree and give the gift of future travel.

If you travel for the holidays, Disneyland Resort is magical from November 12, 2021 to January 9, 2021. You'll enjoy the Believe... in Holiday Magic Fireworks and A Christmas Fantasy Parade (which is the first parade back at Disneyland).

Festival of Holidays is also happening at Disney California Adventure Park.

Jennifer says holiday rides like "It's a Small World" holiday, Haunted Mansion holiday, Luigi's Joy to the Whirl and Mater's Jingle Jamboree are all festive.

And, you'll be able to stroll through giant trees and decorations throughout the park and enjoy seasonal menu items and more in both parks too.

If you'd rather give the gift of future travel, Jennifer says plan to visit in 2022.

Early in the year is a great time to go since the holiday crowds are gone and you can enjoy reduced hotel rates, free night offers, free breakfast at select hotels and more.

Experience classic Disney magic, plus new experiences like Avengers Campus.

Visit getawaytoday.com/vacation-surprise for tons of free ideas on how to give the gift of a vacation.

There are also special offers for your Disneyland vacation, call Get Away Today at 855-GET-AWAY or visit getawaytoday.com.