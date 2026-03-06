Here are weekend movie reviews and something to look forward to in April

Celebrating its 2nd season on Apple TV+ is the Emmy Award-winning drama "Drops of God". A woman inherits the world's greatest wine collection and competes against those that want to take it away. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Shot in Germany, Italy, France, Japan and England, the series takes the viewer on an intriguing cat-and-mouse chase to find an exclusive and vary rare bottle of wine." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the new action / thriller "Protector." It stars Milla Jovovich and Isabel Myers. When a former war hero's daughter is kidnapped, she goes to battle with the criminal underworld to rescue her child. Tony says, "Protector is a throwback to those 80's 'one person against everybody films' as Jovovich goes to war with those responsible for her daughter's disappearance. Despite some wooden acting, the film is a nice diversion." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Well, the WWE is hitting Las Vegas next month at Allegiant Stadium. The 42nd annual Wrestle Mania will take place as a two-night event on Saturday, April 17 through the 20th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It's held for wrestlers from "Raw" and "Smack Down" to compete. Tickets are on sale now for the live event or check with your internet provider about streaming options.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.