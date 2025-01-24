Here are weekend reviews for movies in theaters and streaming at home

Streaming on Hulu services is the historical docudrama "Say Nothing". Based on the best-selling novel, the series is seen the eyes of various IRA members, including sisters Dolours and Marian Price, young women who were transformed into symbols of radical politics in Ireland in the 1970's. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Say Nothing is a powerful statement on how ordinary people can get swept up into the belief that the end justifies the means when push comes to shove. Say Nothing is a must-watch series." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the romantic drama "Marked Men: Rule + Shaw". Rule Archer is a fiery-tempered tattoo artist who doesn't have time for a good girl pre-med student like Shaw Landon, even if she's the only one who can see who he truly is. Tony says, "Marked Men: Rule +Shaw is a saccharine 'good girl can change the bad guy' love story better suited for The Lifetime Network." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the superhero action / comedy "Henry Danger: The Movie".

Based on the Nickelodeon series, Henry Hart becomes jumps dimensions and becomes a local hero in Dystopia and fights the most powerful villains in the universe. Tony says,

"Henry Danger: The Movie is a wonderfully energetic and feel good superhero comedy perfect for the family to watch on movie night." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

You can see Tony's full interviews and more at screenchatter.com.

