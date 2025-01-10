Here are weekend reviews for streaming shows and a look ahead to a film being released next weekend

Streaming on Prime Video is the police procedure series "On Call." The series follows a pair of police officers on patrol as they respond to various disturbances and calls. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The series is a good mix of drama and humor and has its roots in cop shows like Adam 12, Hill Street Blues, and even more recently The Rookie." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Netflix is the historical drama "American Primeval." The series follows the adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West and the violent collisions of cults, religion and the people fighting for control of this new world. Tony says, "American Primeval is a no-holes-barred gritty look at how the American west was formed and the events that unfolded to settle it." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters on January 17, 2025 is the remake of the classic horror film "Wolf Man." When a family at a remote farmhouse is attacked by an unseen animal questions are raised about an old legend. Tony will have his review then as well as talk to the stars of the film.

