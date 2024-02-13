Here are wine suggestions to pair with flowers and sweets

If you like to toast your "Valentine" with a nice glass of wine, there are a lot of choices to pair with everything from flowers to sweets.

Jim Santangelo, with the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some of his suggestions.

Broc Cellars Love Rosé California 2021

Château Montaud Côtes de Provence Rosé France 2022

Bouquet of Flowers

Apothic 'Inferno' aged-in-whiskey-barrel Red Blend, California

Chocolate dipped Strawberries

Warre's Otima 10 year Tawny Port, Portugal

Toffee and milk chocolate

You can learn more from him at WineAcademyofUtah.com.

