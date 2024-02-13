Here are wine suggestions to pair with flowers and sweets

If you like to toast your "Valentine" with a nice glass of wine, there are a lot of choices to pair with everything from flowers to sweets.
Jim Santangelo, with the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some of his suggestions.
Broc Cellars Love Rosé California 2021
Château Montaud Côtes de Provence Rosé France 2022
Bouquet of Flowers
Apothic 'Inferno' aged-in-whiskey-barrel Red Blend, California
Chocolate dipped Strawberries
Warre's Otima 10 year Tawny Port, Portugal
Toffee and milk chocolate
You can learn more from him at WineAcademyofUtah.com.