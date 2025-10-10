Here are your movie reviews for a rainy fall weekend

In selected theaters and streaming on most video on demand platforms is the action / drama "Beast of War". Based on a true story, a group of young soldiers find themselves stranded on a raft in the middle of the ocean after an enemy attack. They must battle for their lives against a giant hungry great white shark. Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Beast of War is simply a shark movie and a bit overproduced. The film offers up some solid cinematography, but the script lacks originality and audience connection." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Streaming on most video on demand services is the supernatural western "Killing Faith".

The film is set in 1849 as a widowed doctor escorts a freed slave and her daughter across the West to find a distant Faith Healer, battling the mother's belief of demonic possession as every living thing the child touches dies. Tony says, "Killing Faith is a genre-breaking movie presenting the argument between science and religion. The outcome is a smart and conversational western using familiar troupes in a new way." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

New in selected theaters is the third film in the "Tron" franchise as "Tron: Ares" hits the big screen.

A highly sophisticated software program called 'Ares' is sent from the digital world into the real world to stop a secret computer code from being released. Tony says, "Although Tron: Ares isn't a perfect movie, it's a highly watchable and enjoyable action film with a heart-pounding score, terrific special effects and solid acting." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

