Here are your movie reviews for the first weekend in August

Streaming on the National Geographic Channel and Hulu is the new docuseries "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time". In this gripping historical 5-part series, director Traci Curry takes us into the heart of New Orleans to reexamine the destruction and resurrection of the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time is an engrossing and cautionary tale about being prepared for a disaster and the lessons learned after 20 years. This is a must watch series." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the historical drama "Chief of War." Produced and starring Jason Mamoa. The series tells the story of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands from an indigenous perspective. As an Hawaiian war chief joins a bloody campaign to unite the warring islands in order to save them from the threat of colonization. Tony says, "Chief of War" is a captivating and historical biopic about the men who united Hawaii". He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters today is the new comedy "The Naked Gun." It stars Lian Neeson and Pamela Anderson. When the world is in danger, only one man has the particular set of skills to save it, Frank Drebin Jr. of Police Squad. Tony says, "The Naked Gun is a sequel to the The Naked Gun film series that began in the late 1980's. Then the comedy was fresh and new. Revisiting is nostalgia at its best as we wish the jokes were fresher, landing the film in a kind of cinematic "friend zone" - you'll like it but you won't fall in love with it."

He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

