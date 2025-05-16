Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Here are your movie reviews for the weekend before Memorial Day

At the Movies
Here are your weekend movie reviews.
Posted

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the drama "Becoming Vera". In the film, a young pianist battles poverty, unscrupulous music producers and her own insecurities to find a future in the world of Latin Jazz. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Becoming Vera is a beautiful and inspiring story of self discovery with the use of music to underline complex emotions." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime Video is the comedy / drama "You, Me & Her". After 10 years of marriage, a couple finds themselves in a rut and flirts with the idea of a threesome to rekindle their relationship. Tony says, "You, Me & Her is a well-paced comedy / drama all about navigating the bumps and obstacles of a relationship that begins to settle into a routine. The film is very funny, honest and heartwarming." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters and streaming on Prime is the crime / drama "Finding Nicole". Based on the true-life story of Nicole Beverly and the best-selling book of the same title, Nicole and her children survive and overcome domestic violence and abuse. Tony says, "Finding Nicole is a deep, unflinching and powerful statement about the effects of domestic violence and rebuilding a life in it's aftermath. The film offers a compelling and intricate performance by star Kaiti Wallen. Finding Nicole is simply a must-see film." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere