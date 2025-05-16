Here are your movie reviews for the weekend before Memorial Day

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the drama "Becoming Vera". In the film, a young pianist battles poverty, unscrupulous music producers and her own insecurities to find a future in the world of Latin Jazz. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Becoming Vera is a beautiful and inspiring story of self discovery with the use of music to underline complex emotions." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime Video is the comedy / drama "You, Me & Her". After 10 years of marriage, a couple finds themselves in a rut and flirts with the idea of a threesome to rekindle their relationship. Tony says, "You, Me & Her is a well-paced comedy / drama all about navigating the bumps and obstacles of a relationship that begins to settle into a routine. The film is very funny, honest and heartwarming." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters and streaming on Prime is the crime / drama "Finding Nicole". Based on the true-life story of Nicole Beverly and the best-selling book of the same title, Nicole and her children survive and overcome domestic violence and abuse. Tony says, "Finding Nicole is a deep, unflinching and powerful statement about the effects of domestic violence and rebuilding a life in it's aftermath. The film offers a compelling and intricate performance by star Kaiti Wallen. Finding Nicole is simply a must-see film." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

