Here are your new movies in theaters and streaming at home for Valentine's weekend

Streaming on most VOD services is the fantasy / action film “A Knight's War”. A fearless knight enters a treacherous realm to save the Chosen One, but his mission risks unleashing a catastrophic force that could destroy humanity. Film Critic Tony Tosano says, “A Knight's War is a clever and well-made sword and sorcery film, despite its budget restriction and offers up solid acting and a well-written script." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Available on The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ is the romantic workplace comedy “Return to Office”. After making the return to the office on a hybrid schedule, two coworkers known to each other only as Ms. Monday and Mr. Tuesday start sending friendly notes, sparking an office romance. Tony says, “Return to Office is exactly what a Valentine's film on Hallmark should be, a sparky harmless romance where opposites attract." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-G.

And in selected theaters Marvel Studios presents “Captain America: Brave New World”.

Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Tony says, “Captain America: Brave New World is a nice attempt to rekindle a cinematic fire that may have gone out. And although there are solid action sequences in the film, the movie just doesn't have the magic we all expect from this franchise." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

