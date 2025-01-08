Here are your reviews for what's new in home entertainment this week

Streaming on A&E is the docuseries "Fugitive Hunters: Mexico." The new docuseries focuses on how undercover units investigate, track, and capture these most wanted criminals and bring them to justice. The teams use translators like Victoria Castillo who speak with the fugitives. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "This raw and groundbreaking series allows viewers access to an undercover unit as they do their job." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the new comedy "Aloha Also Means Goodbye." Alice, a pharmaceutical rep, is dealing with a strained marriage. When her job sends her to Hawaii for a conference, she runs into an old love unexpectedly. "Aloha Also Means Goodbye is all about facing a romantic crossroads and discovering what really matters in life. Actress Stephanie Lynn shows off both her comedic and dramatic muscles as she bounces between past and present.," says Tony. He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also streaming on VOD is the action / thriller "Dirty Angels." It stars Eva Green and Ruby Rose. The film centers on a group of female soldiers who disguise themselves as medics to rescue a group of teenagers caught between ISIS and the forces of the Taliban. Tony says, "Although the performances and the action in the movie were terrific, the film's story line and technical issues are too much to overcome. Dirty Angels loses to bad editing, poor sound and ridiculous plot points." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

